Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.690-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.02 million.

Several brokerages have commented on AEIS. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.03. 234,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,857. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $122.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,016.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 336,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,642,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.