Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $121.06 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.96 and a 200 day moving average of $124.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,634 shares of company stock valued at $58,003,916. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

