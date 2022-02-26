AdvanSix Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.75.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,665,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

