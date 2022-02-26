AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.500-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.89 billion.

AGCO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.39. 756,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,791. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.17.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,684,000 after acquiring an additional 332,577 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

