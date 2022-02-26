Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.38.
Shares of AGRX opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.