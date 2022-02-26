Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given New €165.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €150.00 ($170.45) to €165.00 ($187.50) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EADSY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Airbus from €138.00 ($156.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Airbus from €120.00 ($136.36) to €135.00 ($153.41) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.86.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Airbus has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.