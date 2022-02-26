Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $19,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,477,000 after buying an additional 95,696 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after buying an additional 444,404 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,672,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,985,000 after buying an additional 53,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,793,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,412,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,721 shares of company stock worth $2,111,961. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $65.23 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALRM. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

