Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $2.74. Alcoa posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 212.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $12.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AA. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,237,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,359,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $2,246,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

