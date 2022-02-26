Alexandria Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

