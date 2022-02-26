Alexandria Capital LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,120,644,000 after acquiring an additional 416,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after acquiring an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $110.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.77 and a 200-day moving average of $213.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

