Alexandria Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 470.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

IHI opened at $59.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

