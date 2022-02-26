Alexandria Capital LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

MCD opened at $249.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.94 and a 200 day moving average of $250.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

