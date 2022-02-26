Alexandria Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $158.24 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.37. The firm has a market cap of $382.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.