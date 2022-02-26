Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.28.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $107.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.25. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 17,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

