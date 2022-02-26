Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $22.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alkami Technology traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 2832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $166,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,305 shares of company stock worth $2,688,062.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,828,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,920,000 after buying an additional 553,511 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alkami Technology by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,286,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 623,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alkami Technology by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 947,999 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Alkami Technology by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after purchasing an additional 438,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 926,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 183,352 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.72.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

