Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Alkermes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.22.

ALKS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. 1,077,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,464. Alkermes has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 325,610 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alkermes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Alkermes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

