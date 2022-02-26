Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Allbirds in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

