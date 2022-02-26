Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 154.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95. Allbirds has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,075,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,671,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

