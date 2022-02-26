ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.600-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of ALE traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,858. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ALLETE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ALLETE by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ALLETE by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

