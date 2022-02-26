Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after buying an additional 170,794 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 125,376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 78,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 82,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 75,522 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMOT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $513.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

