Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $48.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.13.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,309,000 after acquiring an additional 654,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,787,000 after acquiring an additional 140,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,583,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,560,000 after acquiring an additional 159,872 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.