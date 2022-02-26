Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:LBTSF opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Almirall has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $15.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80.

Get Almirall alerts:

Almirall Company Profile (Get Rating)

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for the central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almirall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almirall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.