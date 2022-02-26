Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ARTL opened at GBX 145 ($1.97) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 61.40 and a current ratio of 94.96. Alpha Real Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 136.40 ($1.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 189 ($2.57). The firm has a market cap of £89.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18.
About Alpha Real Trust (Get Rating)
