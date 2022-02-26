Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Purchases 22,500 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

