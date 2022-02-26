Ambarella (AMBA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Ambarella has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.20.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total transaction of $158,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ambarella by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,269,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ambarella by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.