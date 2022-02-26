Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

AMED has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.13.

AMED opened at $159.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average of $161.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $122.12 and a 1-year high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

