American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

AEL traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

