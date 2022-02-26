American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,214 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $18,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Electronic Arts by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $194,490,000 after acquiring an additional 230,871 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 15.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $21,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day moving average of $135.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

