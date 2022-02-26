American International Group Inc. Sells 1,120 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in IQVIA by 28.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after acquiring an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in IQVIA by 22.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,580,000 after acquiring an additional 287,855 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $233.99 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.13 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

