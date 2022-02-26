American International Group Inc. Sells 1,746 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $17,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,489,149,000 after acquiring an additional 320,026 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,119,000 after acquiring an additional 164,261 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $905,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104 in the last ninety days.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $133.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

