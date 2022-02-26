American International Group Inc. Sells 3,826 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $16,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.32 and a 200 day moving average of $153.54. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.11 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.