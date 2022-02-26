American International Group Inc. Sells 438 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,269,000 after purchasing an additional 119,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,484,000 after purchasing an additional 109,869 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 998.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,968,000 after purchasing an additional 103,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,070,000 after purchasing an additional 78,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $513.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $548.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $603.55. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $400.01 and a one year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,150 shares of company stock worth $2,447,612. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

