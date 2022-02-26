American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AMT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.80.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $233.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.12. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.