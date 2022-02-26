American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.390-$4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.60.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,442. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

