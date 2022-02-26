Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.440-$-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.93 million.Amplitude also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

Shares of AMPL opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMPL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady acquired 186,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,824,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and have sold 115,228 shares valued at $6,963,368. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $173,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $7,052,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $5,837,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amplitude (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.