AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.41

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMSSY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AMS from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMS had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ams AG will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About AMS

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

