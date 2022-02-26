Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.80. Camping World reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $30.11 on Friday. Camping World has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

