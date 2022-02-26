Analysts Anticipate Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. Heritage Financial posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of HFWA opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,063,000 after purchasing an additional 82,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,259,000 after buying an additional 82,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,745,000 after buying an additional 81,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

