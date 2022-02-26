Analysts Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Skyline Champion posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 4.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.14. 646,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

