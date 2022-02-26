Analysts Expect Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canon’s earnings. Canon reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canon will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canon.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Canon by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,457,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,291 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Canon by 9.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after acquiring an additional 184,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Canon by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,042,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canon during the third quarter worth $32,723,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after buying an additional 203,653 shares in the last quarter.

CAJ opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. Canon has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

