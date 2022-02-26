Analysts Expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Mirati Therapeutics posted sales of $1.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 338.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $74.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.79 million to $81.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.18 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $112.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRTX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.27.

MRTX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.54. 902,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average is $145.16. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $209.05.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 over the last three months. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after acquiring an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after acquiring an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,756,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,379,000 after acquiring an additional 98,465 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,425,000 after acquiring an additional 389,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

