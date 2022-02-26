Analysts Expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Post -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

SNDX stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $781.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 36,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $697,401.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $528,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,821 shares of company stock worth $3,658,156. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

