Analysts Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Feb 26th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Yatra Online posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 65.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth about $7,835,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Yatra Online by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 754,639 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ YTRA traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.75. 104,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,769. The firm has a market cap of $108.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Yatra Online (Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

