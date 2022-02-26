Analysts Issue Forecasts for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share for the year.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.89) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

