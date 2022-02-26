Analysts Issue Forecasts for ProAssurance Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for ProAssurance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

PRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

PRA opened at $24.28 on Thursday. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,915,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,272,000 after buying an additional 33,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,587,000 after buying an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ProAssurance by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,388,000 after buying an additional 101,166 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ProAssurance by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,592,000 after buying an additional 402,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,129,000 after buying an additional 787,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

