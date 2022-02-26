Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTW. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $585.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 29.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

