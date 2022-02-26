Analysts Offer Predictions for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for JELD-WEN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.