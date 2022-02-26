Analysts Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Price Target at $28.05

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. 34,048,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,660,340. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

