Analysts Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Price Target at $91.61

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. Centene has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

