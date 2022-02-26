Analysts Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price at $205.17

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $361.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

